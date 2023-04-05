PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though Starbucks was founded in Washington, a new study declared Oregon as the most “Starbucks-obsessed” state in the U.S.

PriceListo.com, a price tracking website, made the determination by examining the number of residents per store — and the west coast dominated.

According to PriceListo.com, the beaver state has 401 Starbucks statewide. With one branch per 10,450 Oregonians, the company says Oregon has the highest rate in the U.S.

Tailing behind was Washington, which despite having more Starbucks stores statewide, only had one per 10,710 residents.

“America has the largest coffee market worldwide and this is clearly reflected in the number of Starbucks stores across the country,” a spokesperson for the company said. “To put it into perspective, we calculated 15,852 Starbucks stores across the US, whilst there are just over 2,500 stores throughout Europe. The sheer difference in these numbers shows the extreme demand for Starbucks in America.”

Here’s the list of top 5 Starbucks-obsessed states, according to PriceListo.com: