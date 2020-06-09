Stuffed monkey with noose found near Rainier

Oregon State Police is investigating the incident as a potential bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a possible bias crime involving a stuffed monkey found hanging from a noose in Columbia County.

Steve Marshall, who is black, told KOIN 6 News he was driving on Highway 30 on Friday when he spotted the monkey about three miles south of Rainier.

“I really had a very guttural, gut type of reaction,” he said.

Marshall said it was hung from a roadside marker. It remained there until Sunday when Marshall pulled over and took it down.

“Something like that should not be in the public view, it’s just aggravating and irritating people so I felt like I had to do something,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Oregon State Police by calling *677 or 800.442.0776.