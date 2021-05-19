‘Stunning’ economic forecast shows $1.4B Oregon kicker

Average Oregonian will get $636 in kicker to be applied to 2021 taxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what Oregon lawmakers called a “stunning” economic forecast, the state is now expecting a tax kicker rebate of $1.4 billion.

The revenue for Oregon’s general fund was revised downward by $2 billion last year when the pandemic hit. But unprecedented federal aid along with strong household finances buoyed a much stronger economic forecast than expected.

The average Oregonian making $67,000 a year should expect a kicker around $636. Final kicker numbers will be certified this summer after the accounting books are closed.

Taxpayers should expect their kicker as a credit against their 2021 taxes when they file next year.

‘Tremendous possibilities’

Gov. Kate Brown said the “solid state revenues” allows the state to take care of a number of items to help Oregon recover from the pandemic.

“Our anticipated state revenues will allow us to fully fund our state agency base budgets; make investments prioritized by the Racial Justice Council; move forward with a $9.3 billion school budget; fully fund the Student Success Act; and ensure no one is kicked off the Oregon Health Plan, among other things,” Brown said in a statement. “These investments will help Oregonians recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and move Oregon toward a future where equity is realized and all are equal.”

She called on the legislature to pass a budget “that reflects these investments — a budget Oregon can be proud of and that will continue moving us forward — while at the same time reserving additional General Fund dollars.”

That will allow the state to set up “tremendous possibilities to help Oregon’s families and businesses continue to recover,” the governor said.