Multnomah County says some Hawthorne Bridge lanes will be closed for filming starting this Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may know Brian Cox as the mean-spirited patriarch of the Roy family in HBO’s hit dramedy “Succession,” but the Emmy-Award winner is pivoting to a new role as a pigeon racer in a movie filmed in Portland.

Paramount+ announced the new film, titled Little Wing, on Wednesday, April 19. The film follows the story of 13-year-old Kaitlyn who is still experiencing the fallout of her parents’ divorce when she’s introduced to the sport of pigeon racing.

Kaitlyn, portrayed by The Florida Project actress Brooklynn Prince, tries to fix her family’s financial struggles by stealing a “valuable bird.” That’s when she meets the bird’s owner Jaan, played by Cox, who teaches her all about pigeon racing.

Little Wing also stars “Yellowstone’s” Kelly Reilley, as Kaitlyn’s mom Maddie, and Me Time’s Che Tafari, as Kaitlyn’s classmate and friend Adam. Paramount Plus says the film is inspired by The New Yorker article of the same name.

According to the streaming service, Little Wing has already started filming in Portland. More specifically, the Multnomah County Communications Office says some scenes in the coming-of-age movie were filmed on the Hawthorne Bridge.

Film production will continue this weekend starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 and lasting until 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. At this time, the Hawthorne Bridge’s right eastbound lane, center westbound lane and the south sidewalk on the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed.

Multnomah County says there will be signs and flaggers to direct traffic, and drivers should expect delays.