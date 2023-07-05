PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Virginia Herrera and Zenon Ramirez worked for Springhill Organic Farm in Albany for about 20 years. When the owner decided to retire, they took over as owners and opened up Eloisa Organic Farm in 2019.

Laura Bennett of The Eloisa Organic Farm booth at the Portland Farmers Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

Since that time, Eloisa Organic Farm has been growing steadily.

Each Saturday their fruits and vegetables are available at the Portland Farmers Market at PSU. Market Manager Laura Bennett told KOIN 6 News they’re known for their “sugar snap peas. Everybody comes here for our peas. First thing in the morning, there is a line that is so long. They’re really plump, really sweet. Perfect!”

She said “all those decades of experience” helps Eloisa Organic Farm have sugar snap peas that people line up for, a combination of just enough water and being patient to pick them “at the right point.”

They also have cucumbers, zucchini, leafy greens and fennel. You can see them and other items on their Instagram page.

The Eloisa Organic Farm booth at the Portland Farmers Market, June 2023 (KOIN)

Elizabeth Dinh filed this video report.