ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit claims the Alsea School District enabled its former superintendent to create a hostile work environment.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the lawsuit against the rural, western Oregon district alleges Marc Thielman, who said he resigned as superintendent in February to focus on his campaign for governor, “engaged in sexual harassment on a regular, sustained and ongoing basis” throughout Shanon Rice’s employment with the school district.

Rice, the principal of Alsea Elementary School, filed the lawsuit against the school district in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

The lawsuit does not name Thielman as a defendant.

District officials could not be reached for comment.