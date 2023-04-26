A mix of sun and clouds over Portland in the middle of April of 2023

Cool down with ice cream, walk through the rose garden or dine at a restaurant patio in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to cool down early next week, but for now, Portland is experiencing a pocketful of sunshine and some wonderfully warm weather to go with it.

Here are some ideas for how you can spend your days in the summer-like heat before it’s gone.

Hike at Hoyt Arboretum

“No matter the time of year, there’s always something to see” at the Hoyt Arboretum. Walk through the outdoor museum to see about 2,300 species of trees, a number of which are facing extinction.

Visit an ice cream shop

Cool down from the warm temperatures at a local ice cream shop. Kate’s Ice Cream offers plant-based, gluten-free desserts on North Mississippi Avenue, and Kulfi serves traditional Indian ice cream out of its two Portland kitchens.

Picnic at Laurelhurst Park

This 32.27-acre park in Southeast Portland has several picnic areas that you can reserve through Portland Parks and Recreation. Other amenities include an off-leash area for dogs, a basketball court, horseshoe pit and a soccer field.

Eat at a food cart or restaurant patio

From rooftop patios to food trucks, there’s no shortage of outdoor dining options in Portland. Places like Xport Bar & Lounge offer cocktails and small bites along with a view of the city, and food cart pods like the Prost! Marketplace have plenty of outdoor seating.

Go bird-watching at Sauvie Island

Bring your binoculars to Sauvie Island to view the hundreds of bird species that stop by. However, hunting and nesting season lasts through April 30 — so check out the Sauvie bird list to see which species come out at this time of year.

Play pickleball

The People’s Courts doesn’t open in the Rose City until this summer, but there are other spaces to play the increasingly popular sport of pickleball. You can reserve a court or take a private pickleball lesson at Clackamas’ RECS facility, or play a game outside at Tigard’s Summerlake Park.

Stroll through the International Test Rose Garden

April isn’t the prime time to see flowers bloom at the International Test Rose Garden, but the landmark still provides a good view of Mount Hood and the Portland skyline. Located in Washington Park, the garden is open daily and has free admission.