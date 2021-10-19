Supply chain bottleneck hits Oregon wine, spirits industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The well-documented supply chain shortage could impact one of Oregon’s most well-known industries: wine.

It’s not that a lack of wine is being produced. The issue is getting it packaged, shipped out and distributed.

Gary Mortensen, the president of the Stoller Wine Group, told KOIN 6 News they have their eyes on a number of supply chain issues — from the glue and paper for labels to closures for bottles and to the bottles themselves.

He said they’ve been calling glass suppliers to prepare and he’s not sure how extensive the problem will be.

“I will say this about our Oregon wine industry: we have faced historically low yields the last couple of years, we’ve faced smoke and fire, we’ve faced pandemics. (This is) one more challenge we’re facing,” Mortensen said. “We’re an incredibly resilient group. We will figure it out.”

Mortensen said it’s a number of factors all at once that add to the supply crunch.

“There’s the manufacturers in the UK had their scheduled downtime for deferred maintenance, and a fire in South America. That’s a big manufacturer. And then of course there’s China, well documented energy issues along with all the delays in shipping,” he said. “So all this is creating a perfect storm, and demand is up.”

It’s not just wine. Westward Whiskey, produced in Portland, is also facing bottle issues. CEO Thomas Mooney confirmed it’s taking 3 times as long to get their special bottles from Mexico City. That has meant lost sales.