Supply, demand the reason behind wood prices spike

Price has tripled in the past year, economist said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s always supply and demand. This time the imbalance is leading to a spike in wood prices.

The price of lumber per 1000-board-feet has just about tripled since April 2020, said Dustin Jalbert, a senior economist for wood products at Fastmarkets RISI.

Jalbert said the supply has fallen because of sawmill and construction unemployment, but the demand has gone up because of DIY projects and home renovations.

Experts say it could take some time for the prices to correct themselves as demand eases and sawmills catch up on inventory.