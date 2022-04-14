PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2022 Ageless Awards is happening both virtually and in-person next week, and one local wine pioneer is being recognized.

The annual event honors those 75 years or older making a big impact in our local communities. These are individuals that prove age is just a number.

Wine pioneer, community leader, environmental champion, women’s advocate and author — Susan Sokol Blosser — is one of this year’s honorees.

Sokol Blosser has managed Sokol Blosser Winery over the past 30 years as it’s grown to be one of Oregon’s largest wineries. The winery distributes both nationally and internationally.

From a certified organic vineyard to its LEED certification, the winery has implemented environmentally conscious business practices under Sokol Blosser.

Blosser joined AM Extra to share more on her award.