PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he attempted to kidnap a child from his father’s lap at Milwaukie Bay Park.

According to Milwaukie police, police received a report that a 3-year-old boy had been watching a fireworks display at the park while sitting on his father’s lap, when a man approached and tried to grab the child but the father held on.

Police said they located the suspect, Michael Alexander Carrillo, 29, nearby and that he attempted to punch an officer while they arrested him.

Witnesses at the scene said they had seen Carrillo acting strangely and that he had been asked to leave before returning to grab the child.

During an interview, police said Carillo claimed he tried to take the child because he believed they were having a medical emergency.

Carrillo faces charges including second-degree attempted assault, harassment and assault on a public safety officer.