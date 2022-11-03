PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident found their cow shot and killed on the evening of Halloween.

Oregon State Police learned of the incident around 11 p.m. Monday, but officials said the shooting near Myrtle Creek likely happened several hours earlier.

A neighbor reportedly told the owner they heard gunfire in the area at around 6 p.m. After receiving this call, the owner said they found the bovine in a field, unable to move.

Police said the cow succumbed to its injury and died several hours later.

OSP is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-452-7888 or email tip@osp.oregon.gov, and reference case number SP22294323.