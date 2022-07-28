Three of the deaths reportedly took place in Multnomah County.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has received reports of four suspected heat-related deaths this week since the start of the July heat wave, Oregon State Police announced Thursday afternoon.

However, the medical examiner’s office says none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related yet, state police added.

Three deaths occurred in Multnomah County on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while one took place in Umatilla County on Tuesday.

The examiner’s office says that the designation of a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that’s unrelated to hyperthermia.

They also said that the final determination of the cause of death may not be known for several months after the death.