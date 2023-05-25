Officials say that Juan Roque-Delaguarda (also known as Braulio), 37, shot and killed his wife, Kali Roque, 38, before turning the gun on himself.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators have determined that the married couple found dead in their home on March 30 was a result of a murder-suicide, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to investigators, the deaths are not connected with the death of Kali Roque’s mother, Theresa Hethorn, who died under suspicious circumstances last year.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family and, specifically, the two children left behind after this tragedy.

The bodies were found by Juan’s sister, Carrie Cheplic, in the guest room of the residence, according to officials.

Law enforcement says they interviewed neighbors who shared that they didn’t observe anything suspicious the day before the event, nor did anyone hear any gunshots throughout the evening. The family was described as normal, and no neighbors expressed any concerns, according to the DA’s Office.

Juan told a friend the day before the incident that he was struggling with his mental health, but didn’t specify what specific issues he was struggling with, officials said.