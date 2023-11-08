PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious letter has prompted the shutdown of the elections office in Oregon’s Lane County on Wednesday, the same day multiple Washington state elections offices reported the discovery of a suspicious powder, prompting evacuations.

A Lane County spokesperson confirmed to KOIN 6 News that the Lane County Elections Office received a letter via the U.S. Mail that appeared to be suspicious but did not elaborate on the letter’s suspicious nature.

Authorities with Eugene police and Eugene-Springfield Fire took the letter and are analyzing it, the spokesperson said.

The Lane County Elections Office will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, election offices in King, Pierce, Skagit and Spokane counties evacuated their offices after discoveries of a suspicious powder as officials were counting ballots from the previous day’s special election.

Clark County election officials told KOIN 6 News they were aware of the incidents but had not seen something similar at the Clark County Election Office.

