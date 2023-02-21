Ashland High School was among the school involved in the fake reports. (Photo by Ashland High School)

“There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies received numerous false reports of active shooters at public schools in Southern Oregon on Tuesday, authorities say.

While the names of all the schools affected by the false reports have not been released at this time, schools in Douglas and Jackson Counties are confirmed to be involved. In a video posted to social media, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell said that authorities have responded to each scene and discredited the active shooter reports.

“I know that there’s a lot of concern and angst in the community right now about the reports that we’re receiving of active shooters at various schools,” O’Dell said. “I want to assure everyone that these reports, so far, are false.”

The Ashland Police Department issued a statement saying that its dispatchers received a call of a person shot at Ashland High School Tuesday morning. The school went into lockdown and officers responded to the scene before determining the report to be false.

Ashland Police Department said that the false report is connected to a phone number that has made similar fake reports across the U.S. in the past few weeks.

“APD searched the building and found nothing wrong,” APD said. “While this was occurring, a similar call was received for a Medford High School. After AHS was determined to be all clear, the investigation revealed that this same phone number has called in similar events nationally over the last few weeks. APD will continue to investigate.”

Several other Oreogn public school districts were placed on lockdown this morning following the false reports, including schools in the North Douglas, Roseburg and Elkton school districts.

O’Dell said that authorities will continue to respond to any additional active shooter reports as if they are credible. If additional threats occur, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking that parents to stay calm and refrain from attempting to remove children from their school during a lockdown.

“I want to communicate to the parents and let the parents know that I understand that there may be an initial knee-jerk reaction to want to respond to the school to pick up your child,” O’Dell said. “At this point, I would ask that you don’t do that. Please just allow first responders and the school district to do what we are trained to do.”

Roseburg Public Schools, the North Douglas School District and Elkton School District No. 34 have each issued statements saying that this morning’s lockdowns have since been lifted at the districts’ schools.

With the schools reopened, Roseburg Public Schools is giving parents and guardians the opportunity to pick their kids up early today.

“Law enforcement has confirmed that the alleged threats to schools in Douglas County are not credible,” Roseburg Public Schools stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement is arriving at each school to conduct a walk-through. School will resume under normal operations once each building has been cleared by law enforcement. We understand how difficult these threats can be to families and students. If you feel the need to pick your child up today once the building has reopened, please do so.”

O’Dell said that today’s false reports are believed to be related to “swatting,” a crime that involves false police reports to incite panic and prompt a police response. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that these incidents are believed to be related to a recent spike in suspected swatting cases in the U.S. this week.

“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” O’Dell said. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours.”

O’Dell is asking local citizens to avoid calling 911 or local non-emergency numbers to ask about the swatting incidents or to find out if students should be picked up early from school Tuesday. Authorities say that additional information will be released about the swatting incidents.

“The 9-1-1 center is being overrun with these calls, making managing an already stressful incident even more so,” O’Dell said. “This also prevents delays in answering other life or death emergency calls and dispatching the appropriate resources.”