Sweet Creek Fire burning in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large brush fire in west Lane County caused evacuations on Sunday evening.

It’s unclear how large the fires have grown, but Lane County named the the fires the Sweet Creek Fire Complex, saying that they are made up of multiple fires.

There is a Level 3 Evacuation – Go Now – for Hadsall Creek Road. There was a Level 2 Evacuation, Be Set, for Sweet Creek Road.

SWEET CREEK RD. LEVEL 2 EVACUATION NOTICE – Prepare to leave at a moment's notice. pic.twitter.com/rDQXUwPpaY — Lane County Sheriff (@LaneSheriffOR) August 31, 2020

There was a temporary evacuation site at Siuslaw Middle School in Florence.