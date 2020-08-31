Sweet Creek Fire burning in Lane County

Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Sweet Creek Fire. (Lane County Sheriff)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large brush fire in west Lane County caused evacuations on Sunday evening.

It’s unclear how large the fires have grown, but Lane County named the the fires the Sweet Creek Fire Complex, saying that they are made up of multiple fires.

There is a Level 3 Evacuation – Go Now – for Hadsall Creek Road. There was a Level 2 Evacuation, Be Set, for Sweet Creek Road.

There was a temporary evacuation site at Siuslaw Middle School in Florence.

