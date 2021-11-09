Switching off the bi-annual time switch not likely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you noticed it lighter earlier in the day? And darker earlier at night? Welcome to Standard Time.

In 2019 Oregon legislators passed a bill that would keep the state on Daylight Saving Time permanently. Washington state is on board and so are California voters — but not yet the California assembly.

“We’d heard back in February 2020 that they were going to move on it and they didn’t,” Oregon State Rep. Bill Post told KOIN 6 News. “Then, again, even if California and Washington passed similar bills then Congress would have to approve.”

The kicker is, though, if the states wanted to stay permanently on standard time, no congressional approval would be needed.

In the court of public opinion, Post said farmers were against permanent daylight saving time because of how long their workers would have to work in the dark in the mornings. But on the other hand, city residents tend to support the idea.

He said two political polar opposites are in favor of it.

“About as far away from each other as you can get, former President Donald Trump and current Governor Kate Brown both want this to pass,” Post said. “So you can’t get a lot further than that.”

Post said Oregon’s US senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced this bill multiple times at the federal level in the last few years. But it just hasn’t moved anywhere.

The bill passed in 2019 has a 2029 expiration date. Post admitted he’s not hopeful the plan for permanent daylight saving time will pass.