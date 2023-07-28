Beaverton police are investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of missing 13-year-old Milana Li. May 10, 2022 (courtesy Beaverton Police Department).

Li was found dead in Westside Linear Park in May 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County judge has confirmed that a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Milana Li will be tried as an adult in his upcoming court proceedings.

Daniel Gore, now 17, was 16 years old when he was first charged with first-degree murder. Last year, Li was reported missing and later found dead in Westside Linear Park.

Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, 2022. A little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.

The spot where Li’s body was found was about half a mile down the trail from her family’s apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. on May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Washington County previously told KOIN 6 that Gore, now 17, was on probation for previous non-violent offenses including theft, arson and criminal mischief.

Milana Li at the Murrayhill Martial arts. (KOIN)

Lydia Li sits with cards sent to the family of Milana Li, the Beaverton teen slain in May 2022 (KOIN)

