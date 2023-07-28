PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County judge has confirmed that a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Milana Li will be tried as an adult in his upcoming court proceedings.
Daniel Gore, now 17, was 16 years old when he was first charged with first-degree murder. Last year, Li was reported missing and later found dead in Westside Linear Park.
Li was reported missing by her mother on May 9, 2022. A little after 2 p.m. the next day, Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found her body in a small stream at the park near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.
The spot where Li’s body was found was about half a mile down the trail from her family’s apartment, where she was last seen by her mother around 4 p.m. on May 8, authorities said. Beaverton police initially classified the case as a runaway.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on May 11 and Li’s death was officially ruled a homicide by strangulation.
Washington County previously told KOIN 6 that Gore, now 17, was on probation for previous non-violent offenses including theft, arson and criminal mischief.
