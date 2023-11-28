PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say the person who was shot and killed in rural Yamhill on Monday was a 16-year-old boy from Polk County.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says that the boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was found by a local resident on NW Russell Creek Rd.

“Based on the age of the victim, and the need to preserve viable investigative leads, the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. Detectives are working those leads and when we are able, additional information will be released,” YCSO said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact investigators at 503-434-6500 or email Detective Sergeant Todd Whitlow at whitlot@co.yamhill.or.us.