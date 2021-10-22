Teen hitchhiker ID’d 50 years after body found in Coos Bay

15-year-old Winston Arthur Maxey III unknowingly fathered a child before leaving Idaho in search of a better life in Oregon in 1971

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifty years ago, Winston Arthur Maxey III left his home in Boise, Idaho at the age of 15 in search of a better life in Oregon. His family never heard from him again.

DNA technology has helped experts finally identify his body, which was found in Coos Bay just weeks after he left home, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

Winston decided to hitchhike to the Oregon Coast in the spring of 1971 in search of job opportunities, authorities said. He told his sister he was headed for Coos Bay.

His family reported not knowing whether he ever made it to the coast.

In July of 1971, the body of a juvenile male was found in the Engelwood area of Snedden Creek in Coos Bay. The sheriff’s office said investigators worked to solve the case, but limited technology and the condition of the body worked against them. In the end, they were unable to figure out the boy’s name or cause of death and he was buried in a local cemetery.

The case remained open and, in 2017, authorities exhumed the remains so they could get a DNA sample. The sample was registered through the NAMUS database and analyzed by Parabon Nanolabs.

Parabon was able to create a DNA profile in May of 2021. It didn’t provide a name, but it did reveal his ancestry, eye, skin and hair color, face structure and a composite profile, the sheriff’s office said. Within two months, Parabon had tracked down the John Doe’s family and had matched his genealogy and ancestry history with a male from the Idaho area.

But investigators still needed to confirm the identity.

Coos County detectives contacted Winston’s family members and his sister provided a DNA sample. That sample finally confirmed the body belonged to Winston.

The sheriff’s office said Winston unknowingly fathered a child before leaving Idaho in 1971. The baby — a daughter — was given up for adoption. She grew up in Idaho and started looking for her biological parents when she turned 18. She discovered the name of her mother with the help of a private investigator. Through the mother, she learned her father’s name and started searching for him in earnest in 2016. She set up a Facebook page, filed an official missing person report and started working with local law enforcement officials.

Winston’s daughter now has an answer to one question. But the details surrounding her father’s death remain a mystery.

Deputies said they’re working to return Winston’s remains to his family in Idaho.