Teen killed in plane crash ‘lifted everybody up’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday should have been club soccer tryouts for Hayden Fredrickson. He was a straight-A student about to start his junior year at Newberg High School on the varsity soccer team.

But his life was cut far too short on Sunday afternoon when two planes collided in Idaho’s Kootenai County and plunged into Lake Coeur d’Alene, killing eight people.

Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at Lake Coeur d’Alene, July 7, 2020. (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Hayden was Alix Fredrickson’s only child. She told KOIN 6 News her 16-year-old son was “such a positive person, he lifted everybody up.”

Hayden was in a floatplane with his dad, Sean Fredrickson, and his two step-siblings Sofie Olsen and Quinn Olsen when it collided with a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people, according to county officials.

For Alix, life without her only child will never be the same. She said Hayden excelled in math and science but also had an artistic side. He was also a talented athlete on the soccer pitch.

“He had so much potential, he was going to be successful and I could see in him that he was going to be a good husband,” Alix said. “He thought he might make his own brand of clothes someday and so he was always designing what he thought would be a cool T-shirt or trying to figure out what the name of the brand should be.”

Hayden Fredrickson (left) with Newberg Varsity Soccer Coach, Carlos Pehr.

An undated photo of Hayden Fredrickson (left).

An undated photo of Hayden Fredrickson (top right).

An undated photo of Hayden Fredrickson.

An undated photo of Hayden Fredrickson.

Sean Fredrickson, Sofie Olsen, Quinn Olsen and Hayden Fredrickson.

An undated photo of Alix and Hayden Fredrickson.

An undated photo of Hayden Fredrickson.

Like many, Hayden’s soccer coach Carlos Pehr was shocked by the news of his death.

“Hayden meant so much to me, he meant so much to so many people in Newberg,” he said. “When I think about my own children and I have four boys I would just be honored if they grow up to be similar to what Hayden was.”

Amid the grief of such a profound loss, one things is clear: Hayden made the most of his 16 years and left an imprint on his community that many who reach old age can only hope to achieve.

“We’re going to continue to honor him, every single time we get on the field, every time that we’re together,” said Carlos. “We’ll certainly speak of him, we’ll discuss his memories and everything he brought to us which is, most importantly, just a love of joy.”

Hayden’s club soccer coach Paul Wheatly shared the following statement with KOIN 6:

“I coached Hayden for 3 years. He was a wonderful young man who will be sorely missed by many. Hayden was a great athlete and very bright. He was extremely likable with a great sense of humor. It was impossible to dislike Hayden as he was such a genuine, kind hearted person. He had played with many of his teammates for years and was loved by them and his coaches.

I am finding it hard to process and my heart goes out to his family.

I had the privilege of spending more time with Hayden and his father Sean on a recent soccer trip to California. They are both such a huge loss.

Hayden was loved by many and was always supported by family. This was evident at games as he would often have many family members present. His mother and grandmothers love was clear to see as they came and supported him along with his father and extended family.

Hayden will be remembered by his soccer family as a fantastic person who was full of life and positive energy.”