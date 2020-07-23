Teen presumed drowned at Mill Creek, Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old is presumed drowned after going under the water in the confluence between Mill Creek and the Willamette River Wednesday evening.

A Polk County search and rescue began shortly after 7 p.m., Salem police told KOIN 6 News. Around 9:30 p.m. the searchers were still looking and will likely resume the search in the morning.

The teen is from the Dallas area, police said.

No further information is available at this time.