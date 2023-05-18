A teen was caught going over 100 MPH on Interstate 5 overnight Wednesday (Tigard Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage driver was caught overnight Wednesday trying to push their car’s limits by going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 5, Tigard police shared on Twitter.

The 18-year-old driver was spotted going southbound on I-5 near Nyberg, police said, where they were clocked going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver was pulled over and officials said they received a “very steep” ticket.

Another teenage driver was arrested early Wednesday morning for going 176 miles per hour, also on Interstate 5.

Tigard police said they are grateful that no one was hurt.