Teen presumed drowned after disappearing on Willamette River

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue swimmers on the Willamette River for a recovery operation. July 20, 2020 (TVF&R)

TVF&R said the teen was swimming without a life vest in the middle of the river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water rescue team has transitioned their rescue mission into a recovery one after searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Willamette River Monday evening.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said friends of the 18-year-old man called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday evening after he had gone underwater and didn’t resurface. He had been swimming in the middle of the river without a life vest near Rogers Landing, said TVF&R.

The fire department’s water rescue team dropped a buoy where he was last seen and began searching the river in a grid pattern using thermal imaging cameras.

TVF&R said after more than an hour of searching on their rescue mission, they transitioned into recovery mode. A dive team from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was also called out to assist.

