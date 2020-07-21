Teen presumed drowned after disappearing on Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water rescue team has transitioned their rescue mission into a recovery one after searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Willamette River Monday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said friends of the 18-year-old man called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday evening after he had gone underwater and didn’t resurface. He had been swimming in the middle of the river without a life vest near Rogers Landing, said TVF&R.
The fire department’s water rescue team dropped a buoy where he was last seen and began searching the river in a grid pattern using thermal imaging cameras.
TVF&R said after more than an hour of searching on their rescue mission, they transitioned into recovery mode. A dive team from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was also called out to assist.
This is a developing story.
