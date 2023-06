A teen trapped in a tiny underground cave was rescued by firefighters in Cornelius, June 19, 2023 (Cornelius FD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was rescued on Monday after getting stuck in a “cave-like” opening in the ground, Cornelius Fire announced on Twitter.

Officials say the teen found the opening and wanted to explore it, before getting stuck.

Crews from Cornelius Fire and Forest Grove Fire were able to remove the teen from the hole without injuries.

“While it might seem fun to explore the unknowns of the underground, please refrain from doing so,” Cornelius Fire said.