Thousands without power in Oregon after flooding

Oregon

by: Sam Campbell

A PGE crew member works on a power line, undated (Courtesy: PGE)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people across Oregon are without power Friday morning as days of heavy rain, high winds, snowmelt and flooding have swamped the region.

As of 9:39 a.m., Portland General Electric reports 588 outages affecting 24,796 customers from Salem to North Portland. Conditions and outage statuses are changing by the minute. Check the latest updates at PGE’s interactive map here.

As of 9:30 a.m., Pacific Power reports there are 83 outages in Oregon, affecting 1,959 customers. Their interactive map, separated by state, can be found here.

In Washington, more than 1,000 customers in Clark County had their power restored by 9:30 a.m., according to Clark Public Utilities. CPU has an interactive map of outages affecting the county here.

