Tense days in Legislature ahead of OR redistricting deadline

Oregon

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Oregon State Capitol. (KOIN)

(AP) — In the final days leading up to Oregon’s redistricting deadline, state House Democrats remain adamant about their proposed new political maps and think they have cleared a path to pass them while Republicans are contemplating a walkout to block those plans.

With the deadline to redraw Oregon’s electoral boundaries approaching Monday stakes are high for both the GOP and Democrats in a year when the state has gained a sixth U.S. House seat. The House is scheduled to return to the floor on Saturday at 9 a.m., following a three-day pause due to a COVID-19 case in the Capitol in Salem.

Democrats have majorities in the House and Senate but don’t have large enough advantages to convene without a few Republicans present.

