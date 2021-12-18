Tentative deal ends strike at Fred Meyer, QFC

Members need to ratify the deal in a vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tentative agreement was reached between striking workers and management for Fred Meyer and QFC stores.

Late Friday night, a release from Local 555 said that as a result of this agreement, the planned one-week strike at the retailers ended after one day.

“We are pleased that Fred Meyer and QFC have recognized the ongoing hazard to its workers, with a settlement agreement that provides significant wage increases, added workplace protections, a secure retirement, and quality healthcare,” the release said.

No details have been released. Officials said the tentative agreement will be revealed after members have seen it and voted on it. No date has yet been set for ratification.

Fred Meyer officials said they’re offering associates raises ranging from $0.55 cent to $3.70 over the course of the 3 year contract.

Local 555 represents nearly 30,000 workers here in Oregon.

