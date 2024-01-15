LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Giant trees and limbs toppled like twigs from the wicked winter storm that roiled Oregon over the past few days. What’s astounding is most people survived after the trees demolished their homes when they fell.

On Treetop Way in Lake Oswego, two giant trees smashed onto and into a home, which was ripped apart by the incredible force. On Treetop Lane, a huge tree top smashed onto a roof and crushed part of a car in the driveway.

On street after street, trees that were standing for decades lost their grip in the earth, falling down and creating a scene similar to the destruction of a tornado.

But it was an arctic blast with incredibly strong east winds.

In Southwest Portland near Capitol Highway, Terry was doing a jigsaw puzzle by the front window when he looked out and yelled for his wife, Beverly.

“He called me, ‘Honey, Honey! Come here quick!'” Beverly told KOIN 6 News. “Our neighbor’s 100-foot Australian spruce tree uprooted and headed west.”

That tree took out the powerlines as it crashed onto their neighbor’s van. That neighbor, who was warming up the van, had just gone back inside for a moment. At that same time, his wife had just moved her car out of the driveway seconds after she spotted a big warning sign the tree was about to topple.

“She saw the roots of the tree coming up out of the earth 2 feet, and she said, ‘That baby’s going to fall,'” Beverly said. “She had just headed out and down the highway to park the car. And as she pulled out that baby came right down. She would’ve been killed.”

Beverly and Terry are now among thousands of homeowners now huddled by fireplaces or woodstoves waiting for the power company to arrive and shut off the electricity to the downed lines so the tree crews can remove the trees blocking streets.

Only then can power crews begin to replace the damaged equipment to restore service. That’s one reason why power remains off days after areas lost it. Many roads in the area also remain closed.