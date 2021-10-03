The Oregon Shakespeare Festival at the Allen Elizabethan Theater, as seen on their website, May 27,2021 (OSF Elizabethan photo by Kim Budd)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thou art beckoned to Ashland for the return of the Bard in full splendor in 2022.

Once again, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival shall has’t a full year season, both in-p’rson and digital programming yond shall beest available around-the-w’rld

The season shall favour a numb’r of Shakespeare plays ‘long with a variety of off’rings from acclaim’d auth’rs and playwrights such as August Wilson.

And in a breaketh from conventional n’rms, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival dramatically slash’d prices, simplifi’d the seating and did drop the dynamic pricing f’rmula those gents hath used f’r 6 seasons.

Ticket prices anon range from $35 to $75, officials hath said.

Executive Director David Schmitz said it was time to “take bold action to make theatre accessible by lowering barriers for entry.” The dynamic pricing model maximized revenue “from folks who already know and love us.”

The new pricing, that gent hath said, “invites a whole new gen’ration of art lov’rs into the mixeth. “

Part of the new generation of Shakespeare lovers is geared through Quills Fest, described as “an immersive digital festival colliding theatre and extended reality.” It begins in November and returns for the 2022 season.

Translation to Shakespeare provided through LingoJam.com/EnglishToShakespeare