PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lookin’ for whales, be ye? The Oregon Coast just so happens to be in the midst of a spring whale migration, which means there’s plenty of good whale watching to be had from the state’s many coastal lookouts.

According to Oregon State Parks, there are a few choice vistas in Northwest Oregon that give whale watchers the best chance at spotting one of 20,000 gray whales actively migrating north from Baja Mexico. These spots include:

Fort Stevens State Park

Ecola State Park

Neahkahnie Mountain

Cape Meares Lighthouse

Cape Lookout State Park

Cape Kiwanda

The best lookouts for whale watching in Northwest Oregon. (OSP)

Those willing to travel a little farther south are also encouraged to check out the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay. An hour south of Cape Kiwanda, the center provides expert whale watching guides and some of the most abundant whale sightings in the state.

“During the busiest weeks, thousands of gray whales migrate past on their way to and from the waters of Alaska and Mexico,” OSP says. “We keep watch all year long; you never know what might swim by. We also see humpback whales, orcas, dolphins, porpoise and even blue whales.”

A gray whale mother and her calf migrate along the central California coast. (Photo provided by NOAA Fisheries)

Oregon’s spring whale watching season begins in late March as the gray whales travel back to Alaska with their young. The wave of northbound whales continues into late May. However, approximately 200 gray whales remain in Oregon’s coastal waters each year. These whales can be seen feeding close to shore during the summer and fall months.

OPS’s informative whale-watching brochure states that gray whales typically surface once every 20 seconds as they swim but can stay under for 3 to 5 minutes while eating. When emerging, they can spray 400 liters of water 12 feet into the air with a single blow, making them easy to spot from the right location. Gray whales can grow to nearly 50 feet long and weigh as much as 90,000 pounds.

Each year NOAA Fisheries conducts research on the biology, behavior, and ecology of these whales. The results are used to make informed decisions that aim to improve gray whale conservation.

“Gray whales are known for their curiosity toward boats in some locations and are the focus of whale watching and ecotourism along the west coast of North America,” NOAA Fisheries says. “Gray whales make one of the longest annual migrations of any mammal, traveling about 10,000 miles round-trip and in some cases upwards of 14,000 miles.”