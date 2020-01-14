1  of  52
The Dalles named top 5 finalist for $500K reality show prize

Oregon

Find out how you can help the town win

Posted: / Updated:

The Dalles could win $500,000 and be featured in a reality show (“Small Business Revolution”)

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Five small cities are in the running to win a $500,000 transformation and The Dalles is one of them.

The town is a finalist to be on Deluxe Corporation’s reality show “Small Business Revolution.” The show stars Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe’s chief brand officer, and home-makeover icon Ty Pennington.

The Dalles wasn’t the only northwest town in the running. Oregon City made it to the top 10 but, sadly, did not advance. The other finalists are Benicia, California; Fredonia, NY; Livingston, Montana; and Spearfish, South Dakota.

You can vote for your favorite city once a day through January 21.

