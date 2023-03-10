Diesel explosion in The Dalles injures two firefighters on Thursday, March 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Drone Hands Aerial Photography out of Hood River).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are still monitoring the fire at AmeriTies West plant in The Dalles where a diesel tank exploded and injured a pair of firefighters Thursday night, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said there were still flames and smoldering at the plant.

Initial calls reporting the fire came in around 8 p.m., then about half an hour later deputies say there was a diesel tank exploded. The copper naphthenate diesel tank had apparently been removed from service earlier in the day, so it could be cleaned.

The two firefighters injured are said to be in “good condition.”

Investigators have not released the official cause of the fire.