PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As April 18 rapidly approaches and taxpayers compile any last-minute W2s, exemptions and deductions, there’s one last expense to add to each Portlander’s checklist: the Arts Tax.

Portland voters approved the Arts Education and Access Income Tax in 2012 to help “pay for close to 100 kindergarten through fifth-grade art and music teachers” and other local art programs, according to the City of Portland.

The tax has accounted for $112 million in support of art and music instruction since it began.

Portlanders with an income of $1,000 or more must pay the $35 tax, even if they moved to or away from Portland in 2022. The only exception is for those making less than $1,000 or those living below the federal poverty level.

The tax can be paid on the City of Portland Revenue Division website or by downloading and printing out a form from the same site. Taxpayers filing their taxes online can mail in a check with a voucher printed from the website as well.

According to the website, no account is required to file, and the process should take five minutes.