Juvenile bobcat at the High Desert Museum in Bend, OR (Photo by Abbott Schindler)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you ever wanted to name a bobcat? Well, now you’ve got a chance.

The High Desert Museum in Bend is giving one lucky individual the opportunity to name their juvenile bobcat.

The museum will be selling 2,000 raffle tickets, valued at $50 each, and one lucky winner will be picked on Aug. 26 to decide the bobcat’s name.

All proceeds from the raffle are going to support the wildlife, programs, and exhibitions at the museum.

The bobcat first arrived at the museum in Oct. 2022 and weighed only 3 pounds, but he is now up 19 pounds and can be seen playing and sleeping around the atrium.

The bobcat first arrived at the High Desert Museum only weighing 3 pounds (Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

“The bobcat quickly became a visitor favorite at the Museum,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “While bobcats are well-established in the region, it’s rare to see one, especially so close. So this bobcat presents a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with an important predator of the High Desert.”

Originally from the Portland area, the bobcat was found separated from his mother and, despite attempts to return him to the wild, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said he quickly gravitated back to people and since he became habituated to humans he could no longer be released.

The bobcat joins over 130 other animals who live at the museum, all of whom can’t be released due to injuries or because they are too familiar with humans.