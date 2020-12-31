The KOIN.com Top 10 most-read stories of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a year unlike any other, there were a handful of stories that stood out to our community. Perhaps surprisingly, the top-performing article of 2020 had nothing to do with the pandemic, the civil unrest, the wildfires, or any of the other hardships that plagued the people of the Pacific Northwest.

These are the individual stories you read most over the past 12 months in order of popularity.

#1: Biscuits and Gravy (May 21, 2020)

2020 has been one of the most difficult years in modern history. But it was also the year that brought us Biscuits and Gravy.

Born to a family in Albany, Oregon, Biscuits and Gravy was what’s known as a “Janus” kitten. These special felines suffer from a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication. In layman’s terms — it’s a cat with two faces. While the tiny tabby only survived four days, it lived longer than most Janus cats and attracted quite a bit of fame in the process. Its owners kept it comfortable during its mayfly lifespan by bottle-feeding it and even sleeping with it to keep it warm.

Biscuit and Gravy, the two-faced kitten, May 21, 2020. (Courtesy of BJ King)

#2: Fast wildfire facts (September 8, 2020)

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians were impacted by fast-moving wildfires that raged out of control starting in early September. As the state’s leaders and emergency response crews leaped into action, we saw the need for a single no-frills story where viewers could find basic information about evacuation zones, emergency alerts and fire locations.

KOIN continued updating this one story for a full week (an editorial decision typically shunned in most circumstances) in an effort to help people stay up-to-date with the critical information they needed in a fast-moving situation understandably marked by panic, uncertainty and fear.

This drone photo provided by Michael Mann shows the Oregon Capitol building, with its “Oregon Pioneer” bronze sculpture atop the dome, with skies filled with smoke and ash from wildfires as a backdrop in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 8, 2020. Fires continued to rage across the West Coast on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Michael Mann via AP)

#3: Social Security stimulus (April 22, 2020)

As millions of Americans received their coronavirus stimulus checks in April, people on Social Security weren’t sure if they needed to take any steps to get emergency relief money from the U.S. government — or if they qualified for any at all.

Our efforts to clear up the confusion ranked as the third most-read article of the year. We used clear language that got right to the point: yes, participants in the federal retirement program would get a stimulus check and no, they didn’t need to do anything to receive one.

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

#4: George Washington falls in Portland (June 18, 2020)

By mid-June, protests sparked by the death of George Floyd had entered into a third week in Portland. Many who were joining rallies and marches did so while respecting the law. Others… didn’t.

Late on June 18 — the eve of Juneteenth — a small group met at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue at the site of a large bronze statue of George Washington. Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit it on fire. More people joined the group until there were enough people to successfully topple the statue. A KOIN 6 News crew found the statue of the country’s first president covered in graffiti. It wasn’t the first public statue in the city to be defaced — and it wouldn’t be the last.

Demonstrators pulled down a statue of George Washington in Northeast Portland, June 18, 2020. (KOIN)

#5: Executive Order 20-12 (March 23, 2020)

Oregon Governor Kate Brown doubled down on her request for people to stay home in late March after thousands continued to flout social distancing guidelines by visiting parks, beaches and hiking trails and traveling to towns they didn’t work or live in.

As a result, Brown issued Executive Order 20-12. All state parks were ordered to close and all non-essential social and recreational gatherings where social distancing couldn’t be maintained were banned. People and businesses caught violating the directives aimed at slowing the spread of the virus potentially faced a Class C misdemeanor.

Gov. Kate Brown at a press conference on coronavirus strategies, March 12, 2020 (KOIN)

#6: Benefits paid, then denied (Nov. 11, 2020)

The pandemic forced businesses across Oregon to close, leaving thousands upon thousands of people without a source of income. The sudden collapse of livelihoods placed enormous strain on the Oregon Employment Department as people sought unemployment insurance. While scores of people unable to pay their bills waited — in some cases months — for unemployment benefits to arrive, others received their checks only to be told they’d need to pay the money back.

Such was the case for Ashley Sterling, a school bus driver in Warrenton. She finally received regular unemployment benefits several months after filing a claim. The payments arrived all at once in September. She used the money to pay her bills and continued on with her life until she was told in November that her original claim had been denied and she would need to return the money.

“I am at this level of stress that it’s almost like hard to contain myself the last few days and to not break down and cry,” Sterling told KOIN 6 News at the time. “How am I going to pay back thousands of dollars?”

Ashley Sterling remains stuck in the adjudication process in the Oregon unemployment maze, November 11, 2020 (KOIN)

#7: ‘Roughest days ahead’ (Nov. 13, 2020)

After months of social distancing, mask-wearing and a general shift away from what was once “normal” life, federal and state leaders told us we still had yet to experience the worst days of the pandemic. In mid-November, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a partial lockdown lasting two weeks — longer in “hotspots” such as Multnomah County.

“We’re about to face what might be the roughest days of the pandemic,” Brown said, as the daily case count in the state continued to top 1,000. Health officials warned hospitals would soon reach capacity if the virus spread was not curbed. All this in the lead-up to the winter holiday season, known nationwide as a time spent with loved ones.

PORTLAND, OR – NOVEMBER 25: A traveler checks their phone while waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport on November 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Millions of Americans traveled by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the CDC recommending families stay home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

#8: The era of face coverings begins (June 29, 2020)

As 2020 draws to a close, memories of being in public settings without a mask grow more distant. It’s become second-nature to bring a face covering with us whenever we hop in the car to go grocery shopping. And yet the mandate to wear masks in all indoor public spaces in Oregon only went into effect a handful of months ago — July 1st, to be exact.

“Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference,” the governor said in a statement. “Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.”

Paul Bunyan stands in North Portland wearing a face covering. July 13, 2020 (KOIN)

#9: Scholastic steps up (March 15, 2020)

Coming in as the ninth most-read story of the year on KOIN.com is a story written by an affiliate station in Florida. WFLA reported in March that the public educational company Scholastic had launched a website to help keep kids busy and learning amid school closures.

The site included hours of daily fun learning challenges for kids Pre-K and up.

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

#10: Oregon flattening the curve? (March 31, 2020)

By the end of March, a model released by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine was showing an optimistic trend in Oregon’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The interactive analysis was created in an effort to help governments and hospital systems estimate when they might be overwhelmed in their ability to care for patients.