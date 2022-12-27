These are the most-read individual stories in a wild year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Masks came off. The spring was wet but summer was hot and dry, really dry. There was an election. Portland set another homicide record. Some mushrooms were OK to buy but others weren’t. Oregon will get a new governor and the Portland City Council will get a new member.

Those were all big stories that were covered extensively by KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com. Collectively, those topics were among the most widely read and shared. In fact, the Election Results page was the #3 page all year.

But these 10 stories got your individual attention more than any of the thousands of stories posted to KOIN.com in 2022.

Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on KOIN.com in 2022

Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River

October 8, 2022: A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said. …

A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City, Oregon Oct. 6, 2022. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Dutch Bros. responds after deaf customer finds rude message on receipt

May 25, 2022: Dutch Bros. Coffee has responded after an employee in Texas allegedly called a deaf woman the “most difficult customer ever” in a message printed on her receipt. …

A woman ordering coffee in Texas was surprised to find a rude message printed across her receipt. (Dutch Bros)

These are the new PNW counties listed as ‘unaffordable’ for homeownership

June 2, 2022: Salem, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington area residents upset about rising home prices may be onto something. …

In this file photo, the exterior of a house with a pending home sale sign is viewed in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Pacific Northwest may get the chance to see an aurora

March 30, 2022: Two solar eruptions from a single sunspot released charged particles toward the Earth. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection. …

Northern lights aurora borealis

Report: 3 Oregon cities among best places to live in US

May 19, 2022: The report rated 150 of the most populous metro areas using a 1-10 scale on desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration. …

A view of Portland and Mount Hood, with the KOIN Tower in the center, January 24, 2022 (KOIN)

Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

November 5, 2022: Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. …

Oregon City principal resigns after student suffers ‘emotional distress’

March 18, 2022: Oregon City High School’s principal will resign, effective at the end of the school year, in the wake of an assembly that caused a student to suffer “severe emotional distress” according to a newly filed lawsuit. …

Carey Wilhelm, the principal of Oregon City High School, resigned after an assault video was released (Courtesy: Portland Tribune).

20 new Oregon laws going into effect in 2022

January 1, 2022: The state can expect to see new laws meant to prevent hiring discrimination, that allow human composting, and that require additional training for law enforcement. …

(Getty Images)

Oregon DMV denied these custom license plates in 2021

January 13, 2022: The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicle Services has had a custom license plate program for years and it’s up to them to prevent anything lewd, offensive or alarming from making its way onto the road. …

New Crater Lake license plate design

Oregon OSHA changes course on vaccine mandates for workers

January 14, 2022: The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health department announced they will no longer pursue a statewide mandate following the Supreme Court’s decision to block Biden’s federal vaccine mandate on Thursday. …

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The only thing that’s guaranteed for 2023 is that KOIN.com will be there every day of the year to chronicle the highs, lows, ups and downs in our world.