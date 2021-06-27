The Latest: Heat delays, cancellations, closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, Portland set an all-time record high temperature. That mark may be broken on Sunday. And again on Monday.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are preparing for the heatwave hitting the area this weekend:

Sunday — TriMet alerts

Through Monday, June 28, all MAX Lines/WES Commuter Rail may be delayed when temperatures are over 90. For temperatures over 105, WES Commuter Rail will be served by shuttle buses. Please plan ahead if traveling during this heatwave. TriMet Alerts

Sunday — Portland Splash Pads

Portland Parks and Rec has park splash pads and fountains citywide to help keep cool. Locations and info at Portland Parks & Rec splash pads

OHA suspends coronavirus capacity limits

Capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls in Oregon have been suspended. The Oregon Health Authority said it made the decision “in response to forecasts of dangerous historic temperatures… to help Oregonians stay cool this weekend.”

The change is effective immediately and follows the suspension of capacity limits at cooling centers and on public transit.

COVID vaccination clinics

Several COVID vaccination clinics are canceled for Sunday.

A clinic at the Mexican Consulate in Southwest Portland will be open Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. But the Virginia Garcia vaccination clinic in Beaverton is closed Sunday, returning Monday.

Clinics at Central High School in Independence and St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles are closed Sunday. The clinic at the La Placita Mall in Medford is closing at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Oregon State Parks

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.” Oregon State Parks