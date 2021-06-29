The Latest: TriMet plans to resume, some schools close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three straight days of all-time record-setting heat in the Portland metro area — but it doesn’t look like there will be a 4th day. Still, it’s going to be very hot, into the 90s.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are preparing for the heatwave hitting the area this weekend:

Tuesday — TriMet expected to resume service

Tyler Graf with TriMet talks about the transportation agency’s decision to pause trips on the MAX and Portland Streetcar lines during the dangerous heatwave on Sunday and Monday, with operations expected to resume on Tuesday.

He said the record-shattering temperatures in the region have been placing a strain on the entire system.

“The MAX system is designed with our region’s weather in mind, so it can handle temperatures of up to 110 degrees,” he said.

As the temperatures began climbing past that threshold on Sunday, the strain on the system became greater, “and with everybody’s safety in mind, we decided to suspend MAX service until things begin to cool down,” he said.

Graf said it’s still the plan to resume MAX and Streetcar service early on Tuesday, but warns there could still be delays.

Tuesday — COVID vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Tower Mall will close at noon on Tuesday, June 29 due to continued high temperatures. Tuesday is the final day of operations at Tower Mall.

Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Tower Mall site. Those who receive a first dose at Tower Mall can go to a local Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy, or another local pharmacy or medical office offering Pfizer vaccine, to receive a second dose in three weeks. Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tuesday — Schools

Parkrose School District.: No student programming in schools Tuesday, no Champions. Student meals provided pick-up only

Clackamas Community College: Closed on Tuesday.

Monday — PGE: System ‘is designed to stand up’ to extreme heat

PGE spokesperson John Farmer reports the grid is doing very well in the extreme temps, since the system “is designed to stand up to these sorts of things and it’s performing the way we expected it to.”

Portland General Electric has seen a few thousand outages amid the ongoing excessive heat over the weekend “but nothing outside of the ordinary.”

Monday — Pacific Power on utility usage

Pacific Power said they’re seeing some outages as a result of the extreme heat in the region. Drew Hanson, a spokesperson for Pacific Power, told KOIN 6 News the utility company had about 600 customers in Portland and 1,000 customers in Medford without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.

“From a power supply perspective, we’re not anticipating any disruption at a supply level,” he said.

Hanson also spoke about some of the safety measures power crews are taking in this heatwave as they restore power to customers.

Monday — Camas-Washougal ban fireworks

Both Camas and Washougal banned setting off fireworks under an emergency order related to the high fire risk. The sale of fireworks is still allowed.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but in consideration of the elevated fire danger, it was deemed the only decision possible to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods, communities, and green spaces,” said Chief Swinhart. “The threat of fireworks causing a fire in these extreme conditions is too high to allow the use of fireworks this July 4th.”

Monday — Some Clark Co. residents asked to limit water usage

The Clark Public Utilities Department has asked water utility customers in Hockinson, from the area south of Allworth Road, east of 167th Avenue down to SR 500, to limit their water consumption to “only the necessities.”

This request is an attempt to preserve the county’s water availability in the midst of the heatwave. CPUD asks customers to not use water for recreation purposes or to water gardens or lawns. Personal consumption is, of course, still allowed.

Oregon State Parks

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.” Oregon State Parks