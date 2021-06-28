The Latest: Schools, delays, closures, cancellations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third straight day of all-time record high heat is expected in Portland and throughout Oregon on Monday.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are dealing with the heatwave hitting the area.

Monday — Schools

Tigard-Tualatin School District services will continue tomorrow with the following schedule adjustment: Due to the extended Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Metro area, TTSD bus stop meal deliveries will take place two hours earlier beginning at 9:30 AM.

District grab and go meal sites at Tualatin Elementary, Templeton Elementary, and the Tualatin Library will take place as scheduled.

District daycare and high school programs will operate as scheduled.

Important Note: Following recommendations from the OSAA Heat Index, all outdoor activities are canceled for tomorrow.

Woodland School District: All Woodland Schools Summer School Programs are canceled for Monday, June 28. (Effective Monday, June 28)

Sherwood School District: Summer school and meal hubs canceled Monday, June 28 due to ongoing extreme heat conditions.

Marion, Polk, Linn & Benton Co. Schools:

Salem-Keizer School District: All summer programs are canceled for Monday, June 28, due to extreme heat temperatures for the Willamette Valley. The nine Grab-and-Go meal sites will remain open. Locations are on the website. (Effective Monday, June 28)

West Hills Montessori: Closed. SW Portland and Lake Oswego campuses closed due to extreme heat conditions. (Effective Monday, June 28)

Evergreen School District: Schools closed, staff report. Due to hot weather, all student programs are canceled, including meal service. (Effective Monday, June 28)

PCC: Closed. For updates, https://alert.pcc.edu (Effective Monday, June 28)

Clackamas Community College: Closed but operating remotely (Effective Monday, June 28)

Monday — TriMet suspended

TriMet announced shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday that it was suspending all MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar services until Tuesday morning.

TriMet said the suspension is due to the extreme heat. They said the hot weather is straining the power grid and the overhead wires that power MAX trains.

Buses will still be running throughout the city.

TriMet Alerts

Monday — Portland Splash Pads

Portland Parks and Rec has park splash pads and fountains citywide to help keep cool. Locations and info at Portland Parks & Rec splash pads

OHA suspends coronavirus capacity limits

Capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls in Oregon have been suspended. The Oregon Health Authority said it made the decision “in response to forecasts of dangerous historic temperatures… to help Oregonians stay cool this weekend.”

The change is effective immediately and follows the suspension of capacity limits at cooling centers and on public transit.

Oregon State Parks

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.” Oregon State Parks