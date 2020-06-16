The Oregon coast now has a Exploding Whale Memorial Park

The Exploding Whale Memorial Park is in Florence, Oregon. (City of Florence)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in Florence, Oregon anytime soon, you might want to stop to visit the Exploding Whale Memorial Park.

The brand new park is situated on the Siuslaw River and has views of the iconic Siuslaw Sand Dunes.

The park got its name from the famous tale of when local authorities blew up a rotting whale carcass in November of 1970.

The whale recently made headlines again when an English municipality took to Twitter to relate the COVID-19 pandemic to lessons learned from the exploding whale.

The park also features picnic tables and a grassy area.