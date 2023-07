PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Country Fair returns for another year of celebrations in Veneta this Friday.

Surrounded by woods and meadows, the annual three-day event has something fun for all ages including over 80 food vendors, 17 stages of musical entertainment, and more than 700 educational areas and craft booths.

Tickets for the fair need to be purchased ahead of time and can be bought online.

The Oregon Country Fair kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.