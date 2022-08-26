PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gates opened Friday morning at the state fairgrounds for the 167th year of the Oregon State Fair.

This year there are daily concerts, horse shows, and monster trucks.

You can also check out the best baking, quilting, flowers, and livestock.

Some of the big concert headlines this year are Gary Levox (the lead singer of ‘Rascal Flatts’), R&B group ‘TLC’ and ‘The Beach Boys.”

The fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Visit the official website for ticket information and much more from the Oregon State Fair.