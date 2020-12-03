The Real Mother Goose closing after 50 years

Iconic store opened in 1971

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The Real Mother Goose store at PDX. (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An iconic Portland store is closing its doors for good.

The Real Mother Goose opened in 1971 in Vancouver, Washington. They expanded over the next 20 years to Washington Square, downtown Portland and the Portland International Airport. 

They closed the last store in 2017 and only remained at PDX until now. They say they will close after the 2020 holiday season, in part because renovations at the airport require them to vacate. They also cited difficulties of the pandemic and less traffic at the airport itself.

They are currently holding a Closing Sale with everything in the store 20-40% off.

