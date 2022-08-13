PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Willamette Valley is home to many breweries, but which ones are the best?

According to Yelp reviewers, here are the top 10 breweries in the Willamette Valley.

As the lone brewpub in Albany, Calapooia brews over 20 varieties of hand-crafted beer on site from pilsners, to stouts and IPAs.

Address: 140 Hill St NE Albany

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The Salem brewery offers a variety of beers, cocktails and food, including several vegetarian options.

Address: 2315 25th St SE Salem

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Closed Tuesday)

With a litany of beer and food options, Ratchet Brewing’s Silverton location has become a popular destination.

Address: 990 N 1st St Silverton

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

With 10 craft beers on tap and a relaxing atmosphere, Barn Door Brewing is a small but high-quality spot.

Address: 1174 N Hwy 99W Dundee

Hours: 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 12-7 p.m. Saturday

Known for its beer and tacos, Xicha Brewing Company is the only Latinx brewery in Salem.

Address: 576 Patterson St NW Ste 140 Salem

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday.

Santiam Brewings boasts a selection of 15 beers and ciders on tap to go along with their British and American pub food. They also have a dedicated cask bar with four craft ales.

Address: 2544 19th St SE Salem

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

A family-friendly site with minors welcome at all hours, Conversion Brewing offers an array of craft beers and sodas, as well as wood-fired pizza.

Address: 833 S Main St Lebanon

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The Silverton Brewery has 11 beers on tap and offers food made from scratch that caters to meat lovers, vegetarians and everyone in between.

Address: 207 Jersey St Silverton

Hours: 2-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Brewed in the spirit of a centuries-old monastic tradition, Benedictine Brewery brews its beer at the Mt. Angel Abbey and offers a wide selection of ales.

Address: 400 Humpert Ln NE Mt. Angel

Hours: 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday

Yelp reviewers say that the top brewery in the Willamette Valey is Snow Peak Brewing Company. The Stayton pub offers a unique variety of brews and hosts concerts.

Address: 280 E Water St Stayton

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday, 12-7 p.m. Sunday