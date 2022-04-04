PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you want to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture? The Forest Service is hiring hundreds of positions.

According to the USDA, the agency is hiring recreation and archaeology positions across the nation in a variety of locations, including national forests in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

“Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors, which could include trail repair, campground maintenance, visitor information, wilderness protection and even patrolling on skis,” said an announcement by the USDA. “Archaeologists work to learn about, interpret and protect the historical and cultural treasures of our country and are often involved in field investigations, site evaluation, and coordination with American Indian Tribes.”

Currently, archeology positions are available for the Willamette National Forest near Eugene, Deschutes National Forest near Bend and the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville, among other national forest areas around the Pacific Northwest.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as some of the open positions will close after 800 applications are received, added the agency.

Applications will be accepted beginning in April, and people can apply here.

USDA suggests for people review job announcements carefully for deadlines and required information to include in their applications.

“Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement! Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people,” said the agency. “Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.”

Employment start dates and duty locations vary. For all duty locations covered by these announcements, visit the USFS Recreation & Heritage Job Opportunities map.

The Pacific Northwest region will host a live kick-off webinar for this hiring event starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 on Facebook. For more information or to register, visit here.