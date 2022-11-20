The notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house (Getty Images)

Evicted in Oregon focuses on eviction court data, which researchers say doesn’t show the full extent of state evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been nearly 15,00 eviction cases filed in Oregon since the beginning of the year, according to new research project Evicted in Oregon.

The project was launched by a team of researchers at Portland State University. It explains how evictions work in Oregon, and also provides data on the number of eviction cases in the state, cases in each county and more.

EIO reports that the eviction process in Oregon begins when a landlord provides their tenant with notice of termination. Then, the eviction could lead to eviction court where both parties can either go to trial or reach an agreement. The process can result in an eviction judgment and the sheriff’s department may come to lock the tenant out of the residence.

The Evicted in Oregon website says, “An eviction isn’t a single event. They are the culmination of a series of choices and decisions made by people with unequal knowledge, power, and resources within an unjust legal system. Evictions are preventable; but are inevitable in an unjust housing system. Evictions are violent; but are tolerated by an unjust political system.”

As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department’s court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022. Multnomah County cases account for about a third of that number, with 5,131 filings since Jan. 1.

But according to the research project, court data doesn’t show the full extent of state evictions.

While OJD’s data does include tenants who have an eviction on their record, it cannot include those without the eviction who were “displaced after being harassed by a landlord, threatened with eviction, served a notice of termination, and tenants who reach an agreement with their landlord to move out in exchange for having the eviction case dismissed.”

Allegedly, 65% of the eviction cases that did make it to court from Jan. 1 to June 30 were a result of the tenant failing to pay rent between 72 hours and 10 days after the payment was due.

EIO provides resources for tenants who are facing eviction, like the Oregon Eviction Defense Project and the PCC Clear Clinic.

“Making eviction court data visible and usable begins to shed light on how evictions are playing out across Oregon; but there is much more to learn and act on,” Dr. Lisa K. Bates said in a release. Bates is a professor at PSU, and the leader of the university’s new research team.

“This project will also include community-based research to expand what we know about eviction as one driver of housing injustice and racial inequities,” she said.