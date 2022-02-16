These are the 20 closest Oregon State Parks to Portland

There are 254 state parks in Oregon and many aren't far from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You don’t have to travel far to escape the hustle and bustle of the city when you live in Portland. It’s one of the many reasons people love living in Pacific Northwest cities.

The Columbia River Gorge, the Cascade and Coast ranges, and the Pacific coast are all within a two-hour driver from the city. For an outdoor adventure that’s even closer to home, try checking out one of the many state parks that are less than 25 miles from Portland.

There are 254 state parks in Oregon. Some of them include steep hiking trails, others are flat areas along rivers and others feature sandy ocean beaches.

In 2022, Oregon State Parks is conducting its centennial celebration. In 1922, a five-acre land donation became Oregon’s first official state park, eventually growing and becoming Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site. Today, Oregon State Parks occupy more than 100,000 acres.

Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site will be the location of a community picnic on June 4 to celebrate Oregon State Parks’ 100th anniversary. Oregon State Parks is also offering 100 service projects throughout 2022 to celebrate 100 years.

Oregon State Parks has other centennial events listed on its online calendar.

Using Portland City Hall as the starting point, here are the 15 Oregon State Parks and Oregon State Natural Areas closest to Portland:

Tryon Creek State Natural Area – photo courtesy Oregon State Parks

Distance to drive: 6.1 miles

Driving time: 14 minutes

Park land acquired between 1971 and 1988

Features: Hiking trails, horse trails, bike path, exhibit information

Park area: 654 acres

Government Island State Recreation Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 11.4 miles

Driving time: 17 minutes

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department leases the land from the Port of Portland

Features: Camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 17 miles

Driving time: 20 minutes

Original land acquired in 1936

Features: Hiking, picnicking, exhibit information, boat ramp, fishing, swimming

Dabney State Recreation Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 20.2 miles

Driving time: 25 minutes

Land acquired between 1945 and 1968

Features: Hiking, picnicking, swimming, disc golf, boat ramp, fishing

Molalla River State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 22.3 miles

Driving time: 36 minutes

Park land purchased between 1971 and 1978

Features: Hiking, picnicking, boat ramp, fishing, wildlife

Rooster Rock State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 23.9 miles

Driving time: 26 minutes

Land purchased between 1937 and 1985

Features: Hiking trails, beach access, picnicking, fishing, swimming, windsurfing

Distance to drive: 24 miles

Driving time: 38 minutes

Park land purchased in 1976

Features: Hiking trails, viewpoint, exhibit information

Milo McIver State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 24.2 miles

Driving time: 38 minutes

Land purchased between 1966 and 1975

Features: Camping, hiking, horseback riding trails, biking trails, viewpoints, amphitheater, boat ramp, disc golf

Champoeg State Heritage Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 27 miles

Driving time: 32 minutes

Features: Camping, cabins, yurts, hiking, biking, fishing, disc golf

Park area: 678 acres

Shepperd’s Dell State Natural Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 28.7 miles

Driving time: 32 minutes

Features: Hiking trails, waterfall viewpoints

Benson State Recreation Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 29.3 miles

Driving time: 30 minutes

Land acquired between 1939 and 1977

Features: Picnicking, swimming, fishing, exhibit information

Guy W. Talbot State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 29.9 miles

Driving time: 35 minutes

Land acquired between 1929 and 1984

Features: Hiking trails, picnicking, Latourell Falls viewpoints, exhibit information

L.L. Stub Stewart State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 33.2 miles

Driving time: 36 minutes

Park opened in 2007

Features: Camping, cabins, hiking trails, horse trails, viewpoints, bike path, amphitheater, disc golf

Park area: 1,800 acres

Ainsworth State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 34.6 miles

Driving time: 36 minutes

Land acquired between 1933 and 1966

Features: Camping, hiking, picnicking, playground, wildlife

Maud Williamson State Recreation Site – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 41.4 miles

Driving time: 1 hour 4 minutes

Land acquired in 1937

Features: Picnicking

Park area: 20 acres

Willamette Mission State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 43.5 miles

Driving time: 49 minutes

Property acquired in 1979

Features: Hiking, disc golf, horse trails, kayaking, bike path, boat ramp, fishing

Park area: 1,300 acres

Erratic Rock State Natural Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 44.2 miles

Driving time: 1 hour 6 minutes

Land purchased in 1956

Features: Hiking trails, viewpoint, exhibit information

State Capitol State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 45.5 miles

Driving time: 48 minutes

Became a state park in 2008

Features: Picnicking

Silver Falls State Park – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Distance to drive: 53.7 miles

Driving time: 1 hour 11 minutes

Park opened in 1933

Features: Camping, cabins, hiking trails, viewpoints, amphitheater, bike path, fishing, swimming, horse trails, playground

Park area: More than 9,000 acres

North Santiam State Recreation Area – photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Recreation Department