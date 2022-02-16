These are the 20 closest Oregon State Parks to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You don’t have to travel far to escape the hustle and bustle of the city when you live in Portland. It’s one of the many reasons people love living in Pacific Northwest cities.
The Columbia River Gorge, the Cascade and Coast ranges, and the Pacific coast are all within a two-hour driver from the city. For an outdoor adventure that’s even closer to home, try checking out one of the many state parks that are less than 25 miles from Portland.
There are 254 state parks in Oregon. Some of them include steep hiking trails, others are flat areas along rivers and others feature sandy ocean beaches.
In 2022, Oregon State Parks is conducting its centennial celebration. In 1922, a five-acre land donation became Oregon’s first official state park, eventually growing and becoming Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site. Today, Oregon State Parks occupy more than 100,000 acres.
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site will be the location of a community picnic on June 4 to celebrate Oregon State Parks’ 100th anniversary. Oregon State Parks is also offering 100 service projects throughout 2022 to celebrate 100 years.
Oregon State Parks has other centennial events listed on its online calendar.
Using Portland City Hall as the starting point, here are the 15 Oregon State Parks and Oregon State Natural Areas closest to Portland:
1. Tryon Creek State Natural Area
- Distance to drive: 6.1 miles
- Driving time: 14 minutes
- Park land acquired between 1971 and 1988
- Features: Hiking trails, horse trails, bike path, exhibit information
- Park area: 654 acres
2. Government Island State Recreation Area
- Distance to drive: 11.4 miles
- Driving time: 17 minutes
- Oregon Parks and Recreation Department leases the land from the Port of Portland
- Features: Camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking
3. Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site
- Distance to drive: 17 miles
- Driving time: 20 minutes
- Original land acquired in 1936
- Features: Hiking, picnicking, exhibit information, boat ramp, fishing, swimming
4. Dabney State Recreation Area
- Distance to drive: 20.2 miles
- Driving time: 25 minutes
- Land acquired between 1945 and 1968
- Features: Hiking, picnicking, swimming, disc golf, boat ramp, fishing
5. Molalla River State Park
- Distance to drive: 22.3 miles
- Driving time: 36 minutes
- Park land purchased between 1971 and 1978
- Features: Hiking, picnicking, boat ramp, fishing, wildlife
6. Rooster Rock State Park
- Distance to drive: 23.9 miles
- Driving time: 26 minutes
- Land purchased between 1937 and 1985
- Features: Hiking trails, beach access, picnicking, fishing, swimming, windsurfing
7. Bonnie Lure State Park
- Distance to drive: 24 miles
- Driving time: 38 minutes
- Park land purchased in 1976
- Features: Hiking trails, viewpoint, exhibit information
8. Milo McIver State Park
- Distance to drive: 24.2 miles
- Driving time: 38 minutes
- Land purchased between 1966 and 1975
- Features: Camping, hiking, horseback riding trails, biking trails, viewpoints, amphitheater, boat ramp, disc golf
9. Champoeg State Heritage Area
- Distance to drive: 27 miles
- Driving time: 32 minutes
- Features: Camping, cabins, yurts, hiking, biking, fishing, disc golf
- Park area: 678 acres
10. Shepperd’s Dell State Natural Area
- Distance to drive: 28.7 miles
- Driving time: 32 minutes
- Features: Hiking trails, waterfall viewpoints
11. Benson State Recreation Area
- Distance to drive: 29.3 miles
- Driving time: 30 minutes
- Land acquired between 1939 and 1977
- Features: Picnicking, swimming, fishing, exhibit information
12. Guy W. Talbot State Park
- Distance to drive: 29.9 miles
- Driving time: 35 minutes
- Land acquired between 1929 and 1984
- Features: Hiking trails, picnicking, Latourell Falls viewpoints, exhibit information
13. L.L. Stub Stewart State Park
- Distance to drive: 33.2 miles
- Driving time: 36 minutes
- Park opened in 2007
- Features: Camping, cabins, hiking trails, horse trails, viewpoints, bike path, amphitheater, disc golf
- Park area: 1,800 acres
14. Ainsworth State Park
- Distance to drive: 34.6 miles
- Driving time: 36 minutes
- Land acquired between 1933 and 1966
- Features: Camping, hiking, picnicking, playground, wildlife
15. Maud Williamson State Recreation Site
- Distance to drive: 41.4 miles
- Driving time: 1 hour 4 minutes
- Land acquired in 1937
- Features: Picnicking
- Park area: 20 acres
16. Willamette Mission State Park
- Distance to drive: 43.5 miles
- Driving time: 49 minutes
- Property acquired in 1979
- Features: Hiking, disc golf, horse trails, kayaking, bike path, boat ramp, fishing
- Park area: 1,300 acres
17. Erratic Rock State Natural Site
- Distance to drive: 44.2 miles
- Driving time: 1 hour 6 minutes
- Land purchased in 1956
- Features: Hiking trails, viewpoint, exhibit information
18. State Capitol State Park
- Distance to drive: 45.5 miles
- Driving time: 48 minutes
- Became a state park in 2008
- Features: Picnicking
19. Silver Falls State Park
- Distance to drive: 53.7 miles
- Driving time: 1 hour 11 minutes
- Park opened in 1933
- Features: Camping, cabins, hiking trails, viewpoints, amphitheater, bike path, fishing, swimming, horse trails, playground
- Park area: More than 9,000 acres
20. North Santiam State Recreation Area
- Distance to drive: 73.1 miles
- Driving time: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Land acquired between 1937 and 1968
- Features: Camping, hiking, picnicking, fishing