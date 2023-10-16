PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Halloween around the corner, Yelp ranked the top ghost tours in the Portland metro area, exploring “Stumptown’s dark streets,” and haunts around Oregon City — with some tours including a boozy twist.

Rated 4.4 stars on Yelp, Portland Ghosts offers a one-hour walking tour with stops outside of the Shanghai Tunnels, Old Town Pizza, Kell’s Irish Pub, and the Benson Hotel.

“Walk through Stumptown’s dark streets to hear the freakish tales of the ghosts that make Portland the most haunted city on the west coast,” Portland Ghosts says.

The nightly tours do not stop inside the tunnels or buildings and are held rain or shine.

Portland Ghosts also offers an extended 90-minute tour with an additional four stops, along with a two-hour haunted pub crawl that meets the Benson Hotel on SW Broadway.

BeerQuest offers a Downtown Portland Haunted Pub Tour and a Murder, Ghost + Grave Robbers Eastside Pub Tour

The downtown tour will “keep you on the edge of your seat with ghastly tales of unsolved murders, cover ups and unexplained paranormal activity,” BeerQuest says.

BeerQuest describes the tour as “‘mildly’ spooky” and a 50/50 mix of history and hauntings.

The tour includes a stop at the Shanghai Tunnels and guests are served five beer samples from Kell’s Irish Restaurant and Old Town Pizza.

The Eastside tour begins at McMenamins Barley Mill Pub and ends at Lucky Lab Brew Pub.

The tour company received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award in 2019.

Old Town Pizza and Brewing, built directly above the Shanghai Tunnels, offers tours of the underground “that were said to house kidnapped sailors during the early 1900s.”

Guests can explore over 14,000 square feet of the tunnels and hear stories of its resident ghost, Nina, who is “often seen in a black dress observing diners and wandering the basement below.”

The tour ends with three beer tasters and a pint of the brewery’s internationally award-winning beer, Old Town Brewing says.

Northwest Ghost Tours is offering several Oregon City-based tours, including the Oregon City Haunted History tour on Oct. 17.

The hybrid in-person and virtual tour, led by Historian and Paranormal Investigator Rocky Smith, focuses on Oregon City’s haunted history.

Northwest Ghost Tours also offers a 2.5-hour Haunted Oregon City Halloween Tour with stops including the Ermatinger house, St. John’s Church, and Oregon City Elevator.